Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed in North York Friday afternoon.

The stabbing occurred around 2 p.m. in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street.

Police said a man in his 20s was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the suspect, described as male and wearing all grey clothing and a mask, fled on foot.

It is not immediately known what led to the stabbing.