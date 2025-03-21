Senior dies after being hit by pickup truck in Toronto, police say

Police are on the scene of a collision near King Street West and Massey Street on Friday, March 21, 2025. (Tom Podolec/CTV News Toronto)

A woman in her 70s has died in hospital after being hit by a pickup truck west of downtown Toronto on Friday, police say.

Officers were called to the area of Massey Street and King Street West, just east of Strachan Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the female pedestrian was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene, police say.

About an hour earlier in North York, Toronto police responded to another report of a pedestrian struck.

In this incident, police say they were called at around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East, where a woman in her 30s was hit by a vehicle. They add that she sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene.