Senior dies after being hit by pickup truck in Toronto, police say

A woman in her 70s has died in hospital after being hit by a pickup truck west of downtown Toronto on Friday, police say.
Officers were called to the area of Massey Street and King Street West, just east of Strachan Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m.
Police say the female pedestrian was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was later pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, the driver remained at the scene, police say.
About an hour earlier in North York, Toronto police responded to another report of a pedestrian struck.
In this incident, police say they were called at around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East, where a woman in her 30s was hit by a vehicle. They add that she sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the driver stayed at the scene.