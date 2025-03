One man was injured in a shooting in Scarborough on March 21, 2025. (Courtney Heels/ CP24)

One person has been rushed to hospital after a shooting in Scarborough.

It happened on Danzig Street, near Lawrence and Morningside avenues, at around 3:30 a.m.

One victim, who is believed to be a man in his 20s, was taken from the scene to an area trauma centre, police said.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.