Toronto flights from Heathrow cancelled after London fire causes power outage

TORONTO — Toronto’s Pearson airport says all arriving flights from Heathrow have been cancelled after an overnight fire caused a power outage and forced the British airport to close for the day.

Pearson airport lists at least five scheduled arriving flights from Heathrow as cancelled, as well as two departing flights.

Heathrow says a fire at an electrical substation that supplies power to the airport caused the outage.

The airport says it expects “significant disruption” over the coming days, and passengers should not travel to Heathrow.

Flight tracking service FlightRadar 24 says at least 1,300 flights to and from Heathrow have been impacted by the closure and have been diverted or cancelled.

Pearson spokesperson Erica Vella says passengers are advised to check the status of their flight with their airline.

With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2025.