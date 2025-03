Toronto fire trucks are seen in this undated photo.

A man in his 50s has been critically injured in a three-alarm fire that has spread to multiple homes in The Beaches.

Toronto Fire crews responded to Kewbeach and Kenilworth avenues, south of Queen Street East, just after 4 p.m.

Police say the man has been transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, residents have been evacuated, and TTC shuttle buses have been ordered to shelter them, police say.

The cause, origin, and circumstances of the fire are unknown.