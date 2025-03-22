Man seriously injured in three-alarm house fire in The Beaches

Toronto Fire Services crews are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in The Beaches on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

A man is in hospital following a three-alarm house fire that spread to other residences in The Beaches Saturday afternoon.

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) said crews responded to a home in the area of Kewbeach and Kenilworth avenues, south of Queen Street East, just after 4 p.m., and when they arrived, they encountered heavy fire and smoke at the rear.

“Initial fire attack crews entering the main floor found heavy fire conditions and were met with fire conditions on the first and second floor,” TFS Division Commander Paul O’Brien told reporters at the scene.

“The fire spread to the adjacent unit and we had exposures to the south of this location as well.”

The Beaches fire Several homes in The Beaches suffer are damaged following a three-alarm fire on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (CTV News Toronto)

Crews located an injured resident, a man in his 50s, outside the home, O’Brien said. Toronto paramedics told CTV News Toronto that he sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said TTC bus shelters were ordered to shelter residents who were displaced by the fire.

O’Brien said the main body of the fire had been knocked down and crews were putting out hotspots.

The cause, origin and circumstances of the fire are unknown.

“We’ve engaged our fire investigators on this, and they’ll be assisting in determining the origin and cause,” O’Brien said.

“The fire did spread, exposure spread, and that will be part of the investigation here of where the fire originated from and how the spread happened.”