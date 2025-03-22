Woman, 94, dies after being hit by pickup truck in Toronto, police say

Police say a woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck in the area of Massey Street and King Street West on Friday afternoon.

A 94-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a pickup truck west of downtown Toronto on Friday afternoon.

Toronto police and paramedics were called to the area of Massey Street and King Street West, just east of Strachan Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m. for a collision.

Police initially said a woman in her 70s sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. They later confirmed that the victim was 94.

Const. Cindy Chung told CTV News Toronto that the driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

“We are asking the public or anybody in the area if they have dash cam footage or businesses to reach out to Toronto police so we can figure out the circumstances of what occurred before she was struck,” Chung said.

About an hour earlier in North York, Toronto police responded to another report of a pedestrian struck.

In this incident, police said they were called at around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East, where a woman in her 30s was hit by a vehicle.

They added that she sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene.