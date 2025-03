A man has been fatally shot near Toronto’s Harbourfront area. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A male is dead after gunshots rang out near Toronto’s Harbourfront neighbourhood late Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened at York Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at 5:51 p.m. for reports that someone had been shot.

There, officers located a male with gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide unit is investigating.