GO Transit warns of cancellations on Lakeshore East, Stouffville lines due to track work

GO Transit is warning of trip cancellations along the Lakeshore East and Stouffville lines this morning due to “ongoing track work.”

In a statement, the transit agency warned of trip cancellations that could impact the morning commute.

“Customers are encouraged to check the GO Transit Service Updates page for more details, and to sign up for On the GO Alerts to receive real-time updates,” the release read.

“We apologize for any inconvenience.”

Earlier this morning, GO Transit said the 6:05 a.m. train from Union Station to Durham College Oshawa had been cancelled.

“Customers intending for Pickering GO, Ajax GO, Whitby GO and Durham College Oshawa GO, there will be a GO shuttle bus provided at the Union Station Bus Terminal,” a service alert on the transit agency’s website said.

“Customers intending for Danforth GO, Scarborough GO, Eglinton GO, Guildwood GO and Rouge Hill GO. Please take the TTC.”