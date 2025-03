A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. New data from Toronto's transit agency shows safety incidents against customers went down in the month of February after police boosted their presence in the system in late January.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

The TTC says subway service has resumed along a stretch of the Bloor-Danforth subway line after a signal issue earlier this morning.

The transit agency said there was no service between Kipling and Islington stations on Line 2 for some of the morning commute but service resumed shortly before 8 a.m.