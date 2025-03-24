Teenage boy shot by Toronto police officer in North York; SIU investigating

A man has been shot by police in North York. the incident near Islington Avenue and Satterly Road.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer shot a teenage boy in North York on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. at a plaza in the Humber Summit neighbourhood, near Islington Avenue and Satterly Road, just south of Steeles Avenue West.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Kristy Denette, of the SIU, said the victim is a 17-year-old boy.

She said that Toronto Police Service’s Gun and Gang Unit task force was conducting an investigation of a “car of interest” with several occupants inside on Islington Avenue prior to the shooting.

“There was the male in the vehicle and some other occupants, an interaction occurred, and a single gunshot was fired,” Denette said.

“The male was wounded and taken to hospital, where he remains in non-life-threatening condition.”

Shot by police Islington Ave. March 23 One peson is loaded into an ambulance after being shot by a Toronto police on March 23 in North York. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police say four male suspects are in custody, adding that one of them sustained a gunshot injury. Police have not elaborated on why the suspects were arrested.

The injured person was transported to hospital via emergency run, police said.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they transported a male patient to the hospital with a serious, but non-life-threatening, gunshot wound.

Police-involved shooting March 23 Islotnon Ave. A plaza in Nrth York is cordoned off following a police-involved shooting on March 23. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

Denette went on to say that forensic investigators with the SIU along with other investigators are now processing the scene, taking photographs, working to identify witnesses, and gathering video footage from the area.

“There will be interviews that will be conducted in the coming days and that will give us more details into the circumstances of what happened,” she said, adding that Toronto police are also trying to obtain a warrant to enter the vehicle to obtain more evidence and better understand what happened.

Denette said the SIU does not know if the person shot was armed. The civilian agency is also unaware if any charges have or will be laid by the police, she said.

“The focus of the SIU investigation is any criminality involving the police officer who discharged her firearm and injured the individual,” said Denette.

At this point, the SIU has not designated any subject officers, but it is likely that there would be just one officer – the one who fired the gun, along with a number of witness officers who saw what occurred, she said.

Denette noted that their goal is to complete this investigation within 120 days.

The Special Investigations Unit is called in to investigate when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.