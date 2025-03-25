Suspect sought after man stabbed in Toronto’s downtown core

A stabbing in Toronto’s downtown core sent one man to hospital late Monday night. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

Toronto police say it happened near Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard at around 11:49 p.m.

According to police, a man in his 50s was located at the scene suffering a stab wound and was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they suspect is a white male who is approximately six-feet, one inch tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and a black hoodie, police said.