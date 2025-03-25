Toronto police car involved in 3-vehicle collision in city’s west end: TPS

An image of a damaged Toronto Police Service cruiser involved in a collision in the city's west end on March 25. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

A police scout car was involved in a three-vehicle collision in Toronto’s west end on Tuesday, according to police.

Toronto police say the incident happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Queen Street West and West Lodge Avenue, east of Lansdowne Avenue.

Officers say a dump truck and an SUV were also involved in the collision, but they did not provide details surrounding the incident. They did not say the severity of everyone’s injuries, if any, at this time.