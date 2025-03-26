Off-duty TTC employee one of seven injured by gunfire in Piper Arms mass shooting

Toronto Police investigate a mass shooting at the Piper Arms Pub near the Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto on Saturday, March 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

An off-duty TTC employee was one of the seven victims struck by gunfire when three masked suspects opened fire inside a Scarborough pub earlier this month.

The mass shooting took place just after 10:30 p.m. on March 7 at Piper Arms on Progress Avenue.

A total of 12 people were ultimately taken to hospital - seven victims that sustained gunshot wounds and another five that were struck by glass.

“We are aware that unfortunately an off-duty TTC employee was injured in this horrific incident,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green confirmed to CTV News Toronto in an email on Wednesday. “The employee is recovering at home and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. TTC senior management is in regular contact with the employee, and they are receiving all available supports during their recovery.”

Green did not provide any specifics about the nature of the employee’s injuries, however during a city council meeting on Wednesday, Scarborough Centre Coun. Michael Thompson gave an update about the shooting and said that a TTC bus driver “was shot in six places in his leg and his groin area.”

The driver’s identity is not known.

Police have previously said that three suspects entered the pub with an assault rifle and two handguns and began shooting “indiscriminately.”

Thompson said that he has visited four of the seven gunshot victims, who are in “various stages of recovery both physically and psychologically.”

“Another (victim) was shot in the arm and is in fact not able to use any of his limbs – his arms – for the next six weeks or so,” Thompson revealed.

“Ordinary people were subjected to this trauma. A bus driver, a bartender on the job for the first night, visitors hoping to land a gig as a DJ… workers working at a restaurant.”

Thompson also shared that the victims he’s spoken with described the three shooters as “young, professional, (and) calm.”

“The victims report that the attackers walked in with assault rifles and handguns… and in no hurry shot up the restaurant and then left without saying not one word,” he said.

The last update from police regarding the shooting came on March 11, when they released a statement in which they said investigators were working around the clock to find the suspects.

Police have not released any suspect descriptions at this point.