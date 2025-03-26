‘Please drive with extra caution,’ says councillor after 15-year-old girl fatally struck in north Scarborough

People gather near the scene where a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed in Scarborough on March 26.

People who live and work in the north Scarborough neighbourhood where a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed on Wednesday say speeding has been a long-standing problem in the area.

“That crosswalk, kids are almost run over all the time. It’s a daily issue for the school,” said Daniel Bock, who works nearby.

“My first thought was how fast were they going.”

Ling Ling Lin also lives nearby and said she’s concerned about road safety.

“I pick up my child from school and then we cross the road and the car almost hit us,” she said.

Another area resident told CTV News Toronto that she has long had concerns about speeding in the neighbourhood, though it is unclear if speed played a role in Wednesday’s incident.

Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski said police are “not ruling out” anything at this point as they continue to investigate the collision, which happened just before 10 a.m. near Bridley Drive and Brimwood Boulevard.

Pedestrian stuck in Scarborough A helicopter picture of the site of the fatal crash near Bridley Drive and Brimwood Boulevard.

Police say a female pedestrian was crossing Bridley at a crosswalk when she was struck by the driver of a black Honda SUV who was making a left turn.

The intersection, which is in the vicinity of McCowan Road and Finch Avenue East, is just down the street from four schools, including two high schools.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time pending notification of next of kin.

In a news release, Toronto police said the vehicle’s 44-year-old driver remained on scene is cooperating with the investigation.

So far, investigators have not released any details about the circumstances leading up to the crash.

“We are still early on in the investigation, (the) traffic reconstruction (team) are just piecing it all together,” Maslowski said.

Footage from the area shows the SUV jumping a curb and crashing into a tree.

A pink backpack is visible in the roadway.

“When I saw this backpack I couldn’t imagine what the parents of the child are going through,” resident Asma Khan told CTV News Toronto.

Fatal crash Scarborough March 26 A black SUV as well as a pink backpack are seen near where a 15-year-old girl was struck and killed in Scarborough on March 26.

As word spread of the tragedy, some students made their way over to the scene, worried that the girl is from their school.

“It’s so sad just 15 years old and died,” one student told CTV News Toronto.

Toronto police confirmed late Wednesday afternoon to CTV News Toronto that the girl attended nearby Albert Campbell Collegiate Insitute.

“Our heart goes out to the family of the victim,” Duty Insp. Brian Maslowski told reporters at the scene on Wednesday afternoon.

Victim identified as Grade 9 student Christina Huang

In a March 26 letter to the school community, Principal Icilda Elliston shared that Christina Huang, a Grade 9 student, “passed away in a tragic accident this morning.”

“I know you join with all of us in expressing our deepest condolences to the grieving family on the heart-breaking loss they have suffered,” she wrote.

“Christina Huang was a kind student who enjoyed school and spending time with her friends and family. She will be sorely missed.”

Elliston went on to say that Christina’s death is “very difficult news for the Albert Campbell CI community” and said they would do all they can to help and support upset students, including providing social work grief counsellors at the school for them to speak with.

Anyone needing additional support or guidance can also contact the school directly, she said, adding families are being encouraged to talk about this event “in whatever way that is appropriate.”

“The school community will show our respect and support for the family according to their wishes. Thank you for your support and understanding during this difficult time,” Elliston said.

Councillor urging motorists to drive with ‘extra caution’

In a statement, Scarborough North Coun. Jamaal Myers said that the loss is a “painful reminder that we must prioritize road safety in our community, especially in residential neighbourhoods like Brimwood.”

“A 15-year-old high school student was struck and killed by a vehicle…I extend my deepest condolences to her family, loved ones and classmates.”

Myers also said that he would be speaking with Toronto police and city staff to “asses what immediate steps can be taken to prevent similar tragedies.”

“Please drive with extra caution, especially in our residential neighbourhoods. We all have a role to play in keeping our community safe,” Myers said.

School board says speeding is a ‘significant concern’

In a statement, the Toronto District Catholic School Board said speeding near schools “continues to be a significant concern for many of its communities.”

“For this reason, we work in partnership with the City of Toronto and Toronto Police Service on many initiatives such as automated speed enforcement, as well as road safety campaigns to encourage drivers to slow down and remain vigilant when traveling through school zones,” spokesperson Shazia Vlahos said, adding that support services always are available for students impacted by such incidents.

This investigation is onging and any witnesses or anyone with video footage is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1900 or Crme Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Beth Macdonell