Spadina-Fort York independent MP Kevin Vuong not seeking re-election

Kevin Vuong, candidate for Spadina-Fort York, is seen in this undated photograph posted on social media. (Facebook/@Kevin Vuong)

Independent Toronto MP Kevin Vuong has announced that he’s not running for a second term.

Vuong was initially the Liberal candidate for Spadina-Fort York in the 2021 federal election, however the party cut ties with him just two days before election day. At the time, the party cited Vuong’s failure to disclose a 2019 sexual assault charge, which was later withdrawn. Vuong has previously denied the allegations that led to the charge.

His name remained on the ballot as the Liberal candidate and Vuong won the election by just under 1,400 votes. He went on to represent the riding as an independent MP.

In 2023, Vuong asked Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to join the caucus. However, a spokesperson for the party told the Canadian Press at the time that Vuong would not be allowed to sit with the Conservatives in Parliament.

On Wednesday morning, Vuong said in a statement posted to social media that it has been his honour to “represent the people of Toronto’s Spadina-York York and live my version of the Canadian dream,” adding that his time as MP allowed him to “repay the country that has given me and my family so much.”

Vuong’s parents, who are Chinese, came to Canada as Vietnam War refugees.

Vuong, who is married with a young daughter, said his family “informs” his decision to not seek re-election.

“I know the importance of family. No matter how tired my mom was after a long day on the assembly line, or my dd from the night shift at his work, they were always there for me when I needed them. There really is no substitute for being present,” Vuong said, adding that he missed a number of his daughter’s milestones when he was working in Ottawa.

“I cannot explain the immeasurable joy when I was home to see Victoria learn to sit on her won for the very first time just this past Saturday. These early years are vitally important for her development, and I will be there for her. … I choose now to prioritize [ my wife, Elizabeth] and our daughter.”

Vuong has been outspoken about the rise of hate crimes in the city since the onset of the Israel-Hamas war and made numerous media appearances denouncing attacks on Jewish-owned businesses in Toronto.

In his statement, he said that his decision does not mean that he is withdrawing from public service.

“I believe one does not have to be in public office to make a public difference. I am more focused than ever on contributing to building a better city, province, and country – not only for us, but for my daughter and the next generation of Canadians,” he wrote.

“It’s now about them and the Toronto and Canada they will grow up in and inherit.”

Vuong was one of three independents sitting in Parliament at the time of the election call.