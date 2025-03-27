Man dead following shooting in Etobicoke

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen in Toronto on Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A man has died following a shooting in Etobicoke on Wednesday evening, police say.

Toronto police say they were called just after 9 p.m. to the area of Martin Grove and Albion roads for reports of a man shot.

When officers arrived, they say they found a male victim with injuries.

In an update, police confirmed the man has been pronounced deceased and that the homicide team is now investigating.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-2222.