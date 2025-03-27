What’s new at the Rogers Centre this Toronto Blue Jays season? Here’s what you need to know

The Rogers centre is photographed during the home opener AL MLB baseball action in Toronto on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The Toronto Blue Jays hit the diamond for their home opener on Thursday, but what can fans in the stands expect at the Rogers Centre for the season?

The Toronto franchise takes on the Baltimore Orioles at 3:07 p.m. for the start of the 2025 season. The opening ceremony will welcome 225 Canadian military members with the national anthems to be performed by the Toronto cast of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

After, the team will take on the Washington Nationals in a three-game home series starting March 31.

The Jays’ first away game will be against the New York Mets on April 4, for the competitor’s home opener series. Here’s what fans need to know for the 2025 season.

New private club

Fans at the Rogers Centre can head over to a brand new club right on the right-field line. Part of Club 328 is nestled under the visitor’s bullpen, offering a new vantage point of the field.

The private club boasts a backyard barbecue menu, with offerings like smoked brisket, chicken and pork ribs, as well as ballpark favourites like hot dogs and giant pretzels. Those of drinking age can also sip on one of their signature cocktails, like the citrusy Club 328 Punch or the watermelon-lime Red Bull-pen Blast.

Quarter and full season ticket memberships are available for the space.

In 2022, the franchise announced a slew of upgrades for the Rogers Centre, as part of a multi-year, multi-million-dollar plan to transform the ballpark, including changes to the 100-level seating bowl and larger dugouts.

Anything new on the menu?

Outside of the smoky new offerings at Club 328, there are a handful of new menu items throughout the stadium for fans to sink their teeth into.

Pickle lovers can grab a bite of the Crunchy Pickle Hot Dog—packed with pretzel pieces, mustard and shoestring pickles—while those with a more adventurous side can feast on cotton candy fries. The Mojo Hot Dog, filled with mojo pork and topped with pineapple pico and cilantro crema, also joins the ballpark’s specialty hot dog menu.

Anyone seated at the Corona Rooftop Patio can try the Plakata Skewer, which comes with chicken slathered in ancho chipotle aioli, sazon and pico de gallo.

Fans who want a free-hand as they drink and eat at the game can now do so by snagging a “Grub Tub.” The Jays-branded blue cup can either be filled with chicken tenders and fries or brisket sliders and kettle chips.

Outside of food, fans can quench their thirst with a selection of non-alcoholic beverages, specialty cocktails and ready-to-drink beverages.

Fans who are at least 19 can sip on Mike’s Hard Purple Freeze, a frosty pink lemonade slushy making its inaugural appearance this season, or The Stop Slide, a coffee-based cocktail.

Ballpark tours

Starting this Friday, Jays fans can take a tour of the Rogers Centre where they can dive into the decades-long history of the team and the stadium.

The guided hour-long “Classic Tour” will bring guests to the field, dugouts, and the newly-renovated areas.

There is also a “Pregame Tour” offered to fans going to a home game, where they can also watch batting practice before the Jays play ball.

Loonie Dogs nights

Much like how peanuts and crackerjacks go hand-in-hand at ball games in the U.S., a hot dog at a Jays game is a staple—especially on “Loonie Dogs” nights.

The $1 hot dogs will be available at every Tuesday home game, with the exception of Canada Day.

Fans set a franchise record last season by eating 727,819 across a dozen “Loonie Dogs” nights.