Streetcar service to resume along Spadina this weekend, but temporary suspension of Harbourfront route begins

Streetcar service will be restored along two Spadina routes this weekend, as the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says critical track renewals and overhead power work have been completed.

Starting Sunday, the TTC says service between Spadina and Union stations will start again along the 510 Spadina and 310 Spadina routes.

510 Spadina streetcars will run every five minutes on weekdays starting from the morning rush through to the evening, and every nine minutes in the early morning and late evening periods, the TTC said in a release.

“On weekends, 510 Spadina streetcars will arrive every four to six minutes, morning to evening, and every 10 to 15 minutes in the early mornings and late evenings.”

The 510 Spadina bus replacement service that started last June will end as a result.

The TTC also said that the 310 Spadina night route will begin operating every 20 minutes, seven days a week, starting Sunday.

Harbourfront streetcar service impacted by construction

Also starting this Sunday, the TTC says 509 Harbourfront streetcar service will be suspended between Union Station and Spadina Avenue along the Queens Quay Loop.

Customers who usually use that route can instead ride any 510A Spadina streetcar, says the TTC.

Anyone needing to travel between Spadina and the Exhibition Loop can transfer to a 509B Harbourfront replacement bus.

The transit commission says the temporary suspension is to “accommodate work underway to replace a 105-year-old watermain, along with streetcar track renewal, at the intersection of Bathurst St., Lakeshore Blvd. W. and Fleet St.”

They say work is being carried out in phases to avoid a full closure of the intersection and construction is expected to be completed by the end of June this year.

A full list of traffic and pedestrian impacts can be found here, while a full list of TTC service adjustments can be found here.