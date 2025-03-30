Female pedestrian seriously injured in collision with driver in North York

A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a driver in North York on March 30. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

A woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by the driver of a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon.

The collision happened near Finch Avenue East and Leslie Street.

Toronto police said they were called to that area just before 4:34 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle.

Paramedics told CTV News Toronto that they took a woman to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police later said that the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

At thist time, the entire Leslie-Finch intersection is closed as police investigate.