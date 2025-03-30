Via Rail warning of delays on trains between Toronto and Ottawa, Montreal after freezing rain

A Via Rail train sits at the train station in Ottawa, Nov. 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Via Rail is warning of delays on passenger trains running between Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal after a freezing rainstorm moved through the region on Sunday afternoon.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, the national rail service says trains are experiencing delays due to signal issues on CN Rail tracks between Cobourg and Belleville.

“These issues are the result of a power outage caused by the ongoing freezing rain and ice storm affecting the region. This has led to multiple defective crossings in the area, which has directly impacted rail traffic,” Via Rail said.

Trains operating between Toronto-Ottawa and Toronto-Montreal are expected to experience delays of at least 60 minutes, “with some trains delayed longer than that.”

“The situation is unfortunately beyond VIA Rail’s control, but our operational teams are working closely with the infrastructure owner, CN, to restore normal operations as quickly and safely as possible,” the company added.

“We currently do not anticipate any cancellations, but delays may continue depending on how the weather and restoration efforts evolve.”

Signal issues between Cobourg and Belleville are currently delaying rail traffic. Trains travelling on the routes between Toronto and Ottawa, and Toronto and Montreal could experience delays of at least 45 minutes on March 30th.

Updates will be provided when possible. Follow… — VIA Rail Alerts | Alertes VIA Rail (@VIARailAlerts) March 30, 2025

Via Rail’s moving map shows some routes are running about two hours behind schedule.

“We remain committed to minimizing the disruption to our passengers and will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available,” Via Rail said.

A freezing rainstorm moved through the region this weekend, causing widespread power outages throughout eastern Ontario.

A freezing rain warning from Environment Canada remains in effect as of Sunday afternoon, with 5 to 10 millimetres of ice accretion forecasted for this afternoon into this evening.