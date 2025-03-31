Early nightly closures along Line 1 this week: TTC

Riders take a subway train on the Toronto Transit Commission station in downtown Toronto, Saturday, April 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Transit users in the city will need to make alternate arrangements if planning to travel on Line 1 for the next few nights.

The TTC says trains along the Yonge-University line will stop running nightly at 11 p.m. between Finch and Eglinton.

The closures will start tonight and last through to Thursday, and trains along that stretch will be replaced by shuttle buses.

The TTC says the closure is to accommodate track work.

Lawrence and North York Centre stations will be closed as well, but all others will remain open for customers to purchase fares and connect to surface routes.

TTC subway service typically operates between approximately 6 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, with reduced service on Sundays.