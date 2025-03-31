Male stabbed after altercation on TTC bus: Toronto police

A male was stabbed after a reported altercation on board a TTC bus. Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

A male was rushed to hospital via emergency run after a stabbing in Toronto’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

Police say shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday, they received reports of an altercation on board a TTC bus near Eglinton Avenue and Weston Road.

Police allege that there was a verbal confrontation on a bus in the area and the suspect followed the victim off of the bus and stabbed him.

According to police, the suspect and victim did not know one another prior to the incident.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and his injuries and believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators also have not said if a suspect is in custody.