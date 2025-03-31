Toronto Public Health advising of potential measles exposure at downtown restaurant, on VIA Rail train

Public health officials in Toronto are warning that the public may have been exposed to a measles case at a downtown restaurant and on a train earlier this month.

TPH says the case in question is in a person who works in the city, and members of the public could have been exposed in several locations just over a week ago on Friday, March 21.

Possible exposure may have happened at the following sites:

Pizzeria Libretto at 155 University Avenue, near Adelaide Street West, between 11:50 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

VIA Rail Canada Train 82, Car 3, from London to Toronto, between 6:05 to 10:50 a.m.

VIA Rail Canada Train 83, Car 3, from Toronto to London, between 4:10 to 8:30 p.m.

Anyone who may have been exposed, even if vaccinated, should watch for measles symptoms up to 21 days after exposure – until April 4, TPH says.

Symptoms include a high fever, a red and blotchy rash lasting three to seven days, cough, runny nose, and red and watery eyes or sensitivity to light.

Earlier this year, TPH previously confirmed two cases of measles linked to travel outside of Canada but did not say where this new case originated from.

Public Health Ontario (PHO) says a total of 557 cases of measles have been reported in the province this year. All but 22 are linked to a travel-related case in New Brunswick last October that triggered a multi-jurisdictional outbreak there and in Ontario and Manitoba.