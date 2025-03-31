Union representing Toronto Public Library workers reaches tentative agreement

Books line shelves at the North York Central Library in Toronto on Friday, February 23, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The union representing 2,300 Toronto Public Library (TPL) workers says it has reached a tentative agreement after three months of collective bargaining.

In a news release, CUPE 4948 said the tentative agreement with the TPL was reached early Monday morning.

“We’re happy to have reached a tentative agreement that reflects the needs of our entire membership,” said Brandon Haynes, president of CUPE 4948.

“Our bargaining committee worked around the clock to secure a deal that recognizes the vital work our members do every day and makes important gains for library workers. We look forward to presenting it to our members for ratification.”

The union said it will not disclose specific details of the tentative agreement until members have a chance to review it and vote.

Earlier this month, TPL workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of potential job action in what the union called a “record-breaking turnout.”

The previous contract expired on Dec. 31, 2024 and workers were seeking a deal that included inflation-adjusted wage increases, improved working conditions, and solutions to “chronic” understaffing and what it described as “workplace violence.”

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras