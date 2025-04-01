Freezing rain coming to parts of the GTA and surrounding areas, says Environment Canada

Ice from freezing rain starts to form on a railing in Toronto on Saturday April 14, 2018. (Frank Gunn / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Several regions in and around the Greater Toronto Area could see freezing rain this week, says Environment Canada (EC).

On Tuesday afternoon, the national weather agency issued a freezing rain warning, advising that of 2 to 4 mm of ice accretion can be expected on some surfaces starting Wednesday afternoon.

“This freezing rain event will not be nearly as significant as the ice storm from this past weekend,” it said.

The warnings are in effect for Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Oshawa, southern and northern Durham, northern York Region, Halton Hills, and Milton.

And while Toronto is not under a freezing rain warning, Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, with brief periods of freezing rain possible on Wednesday.

The national weather agency warns that “surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.” In certain areas, they also caution that ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.

The freezing rain will transition to rain Wednesday afternoon as temperatures rise above the freezing mark, EC said.

Heavy rain could also cause flooding, says conservation authority

Toronto and surrounding GTA areas are also under rainfall warnings, and EC is forecasting that the rain will be heavy at times.

The precipitation is expected to start Wednesday morning and last through to early Thursday morning.

“With thunderstorms expected, rainfall amounts may exceed 50 mm over some areas, particularly over southwestern Ontario.”

Rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected and EC is warning of localized flooding in low-lying areas.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the agency said.

As a result, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) has issued a flood outlook, warning that all shorelines, rivers, and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous.

“Forecasted precipitation combined with warmer temperatures, saturated ground conditions from previous events and melting snow and ice will result in increased runoff into rivers systems, and water levels may change very rapidly,” the TRCA said.