Police release photos of suspect wanted in Mount Dennis area stabbing

Toronto police are sharing pictures of a man wanted in connection with a weekend stabbing in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood.

Police said shortly after 11 p.m. on Sunday, they received reports of an altercation on board a TTC bus near Eglinton Avenue West and Weston Road.

They allege that there was a verbal confrontation between two men, which caused one of the men to follow the other off the bus and stab him.

The man who was stabbed was rushed to the hospital via emergency run.

Police have now shared photos of the suspect, who is described as a male with a medium build and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a jean jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, blue jeans, a baseball cap, and black and white running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Codi Wilson