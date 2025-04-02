Woman carrying baby struck by vehicle in Toronto’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

Police are investigating after they say a woman carrying an infant was struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s Oakwood Village neighbourhood.

The incident occurred at around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Vaughan Road and Arlington Avenue, near St. Clair Avenue West.

Police say the woman and child have been transported to hospital for treatment. Injuries are believed to be serious but non-life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle involved remained at the scene, police said.

Vaughan Road is closed from Arlington Avenue to Rushton Road for the police investigation.