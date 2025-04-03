Centennial College trims more programs, staff amid enrollment and funding woes

The number of international students has skyrocketed across the country in recent years. (Christopher Gargus)

Toronto’s Centennial College is making “some additional adjustments” to its Fall 2025 program offerings and reducing its workforce as it struggles with impacts of declining enrolment.

Spokesperson Michelle Ervin said the post-secondary institution has had to make “strategic decisions to ensure that we are firmly aligning to labour market needs and responsibly stewarding our finances.”

As of late, this has meant pausing even more student intakes to an undisclosed number of programs.

“Current students in these programs will be able to continue their studies, and the paused programs may be reopened if federal policies change and public financial supports increase, boosting and supporting enrolments,” Ervin said in a written statement.

Centennial said it contacted impacted applicants by email to inform them of the change, adding that it would support them anyway possible.

Program availabilities have been updated online, the college added.

Recent challenges also impacting staffing

These most recent challenges are also impacting staffing, leading Centennial to “recalibrate [its] workforce as we take steps to ensure the long-term sustainability of the College.”

“These decisions were not made lightly and follow months of careful evaluation to align our resources with institutional priorities,” it said.

“We deeply acknowledge the impact this transition has on valued employees and recognize the contributions they have made to our community.”

The college said these latest program and staffing reduction measures were undertaken after further evaluation, including the ongoing monitoring of data including projected enrolments.

The latest decision comes just three months after Centennial announced that 49 of its full-time programs would not be accepting new students for the 2025-2026 academic year.

Story Arts Centre Centennial College An extror shot of Centennial College's Story Arts Centre on Carlaw Avenue. (Centennial College photo)

The college also announced last month that it is closing its Story Arts Centre campus in East York and relocating the remaining programs to its main site on Progress Avenue in Scarborough.

“We recognize that changes at the College, including those affecting the Story Arts Centre, have been challenging for our community,” Ervin said.

The college added that it is consulting with students, faculty, and staff throughout the relocation process.

“While change is never easy, we remain committed to delivering high-quality education that prepares students for career success,” Ervin said.

Issues stem from international student policies, provincial underfunding, says college

Centennial College has cited federal policy changes that restrict international student enrolment coupled with “long-standing provincial underfunding” as the reasons for the challenges it is facing. President and CEO Dr. Craig Stephenson said in the end they have impacted its “financial outlook.”

Ervin noted that despite the cuts Centennial College continues to offer more than 100 “high-quality, labour market-aligned programs,” where students can obtain a diploma, certificate, or a degree in business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation.