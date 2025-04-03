Man, 60, dead following 2-vehicle crash in Rexdale

A man has died following in an April 2 crash in Rexdale. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

A 60-year-old man has died following a two-vehicle collision in north Etobicoke, say police.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 7 p.m. near Kipling and Genthorn avenues, which is north of Rexdale Avenue.

Toronto police previously said that a male in his 60s was transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Paramedics, however, described the man’s injuries as critical.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 35-year-old man, remained on scene and is coperating with investigators, police said.

Kipling remains shut down both directions between Hinton Road and Snaresbrook Drive as police investigate.