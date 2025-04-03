Man fighting for his life in hospital following 2-vehicle crash in Rexdale

A man has been critically injured in an April 2 crash in Rexdale. (David Ritchie/CTV News Toronto)

A man has been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries following a two-vehicle collision in north Etobicoke, say paramedics.

The crash happened on Wednesday around 7 p.m. near Kipling and Genthorn avenues, which is north of Rexdale Avenue.

Toronto police previously said that a male in his 60s was transported to a local trauma centre with serious injuries.

Paramedics later said that the victm’s injuries are life-threatening.

Kipling is currently shut down both directions between Hinton Road and Snaresbrook Drive as police investigate.