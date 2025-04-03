Woman used position as apartment superintendent to defraud prospective tenants: police

An image of Laighnalee Asuncion, 50, of Toronto wanted for allegedly defrauding 28 potential tenants. March 2, 2025 (TPS photos).

An Ottawa woman has been charged with 28 counts of fraud after allegedly using her position as an apartment building superintendent to defraud prospective tenants out of more than $50,000 in deposits.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Toronto police said they were searching for a woman who they said fraudulently collected deposits from people looking to rent an apartment, despite her knowing that no apartments were available.

Police said the incidents happened between Jan. 1 and Aug. 30, 2024.

It’s alleged that the woman worked as a superintendent at an unknown apartment building near Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West.

During that time, police said she collected cash and e-transfers from a total of 28 people “who were looking to secure apartment rentals.”

According to investigators, the woman resigned from her position and moved out of the building prior to the dates the renters were told they could move in, leaving them with no units and a combined loss of approximately $54,000, collectively.

On Thursday, police shared that they arrested and charged Laighnalee Asuncion, 51, of Ottawa with 28 counts of fraud under $5,000 in connection with the investigation. The charges have not been tested in court.

Anyone with further information about the case is asked to contact police.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Jermaine Wilson