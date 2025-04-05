Service changes planned for certain GO Transit routes

GO Transit is warning of several service changes as it works to enhance service across the Greater Toronto Area.

Metrolinx says starting Monday, two late-evening trains on the Lakeshore West line will be replaced with GO buses Monday through Thursday to accommodate construction at Long Branch GO.

Trips along that line will also start departing up to six minutes earlier or later so it’s advised travellers double check schedules before heading out.

Also starting Monday, a new morning rush hour train is being added to the Lakeshore East line.

It will depart Whitby GO at 7:35 a.m., making all stops to Union.

Metrolinx says six new trains between Malton/Bramalea GO and Union Station will be added to “complement new express trips.”

Additionally, some trips on the Stouffville Line will depart up to 12 minutes earlier or later, and some trips on the Richmond Hill Line will depart up to two minutes earlier or later.

The transit agency says several new GO bus routes are also being added for spring and summer, including one that will run between Waterloo and Burlington, a new route connecting the TTC Kipling station to the Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills, and seasonal Canada’s Wonderland and Toronto Zoo routes.