Accused removed ankle monitor after assaulting, sexually assaulting victim in Scarborough, say Toronto police

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly removed a court-ordered GPS ankle monitoring device after assaulting and sexually assaulting a victim in Scarborough.

Police said on Sept. 4, 2024, the accused was arrested and charged in connection with several firearm-related offenses. One of the conditions of his release from custody is that he wear an ankle monitor.

Police allege that on April 7, 2025, he assaulted and sexually assaulted a victim in a residence near Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

Investigators say the accused removed the tracking device then fled the area.

Gregory Golding, 48, of Toronto, is wanted for one count each of assault and sexual assault, and three counts of fail to comply release order.

He is described as five-foot-nine with a thin build and short black hair.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.