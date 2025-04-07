Man wanted for allegedly harassing, damaging property of person he does not know in Toronto’s west end

Joanasie Mingeriak, 34, of no fixed address, is wanted in a harassment, prowl by night, and mischief investigation. (TPS photos)

Police are searching for a male suspect who allegedly attended the home of a person he did not know in Toronto’s west end and harassed them and damaged their property on a number of occasions.

The incidents happened between March 22 and Apr. 3 near Bathurst Street and St. Clair Avenue West.

Toronto police said on each occasion the suspect remained near the victim’s residence.

Joanasie Mingeriak, 34, of no fixed address, is wanted for harassment by watching and besetting, loiter/prowl at night on other person’s property, mischief obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property, and breach of probation.

He is described as five-foot-10 with a thin build, long dark straight hair, brown eyes, and no facial hair.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, a dark toque, and brown construction boots.

Police are urging anyone who sees Mingeriak to n approach him and instead call them immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.