Man struck by flying gas hose at Etobicoke gas station suffers life-threatening injuries

A man suffered critical injuries on Monday night after police say he was struck by a gas pump hose that came loose after a driver attempted to pull away from an Etobicoke gas station with the nozzle still attached to his car.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at a gas station near Burnhamthorpe and The West Mall.

Police say a man in his 60s was exiting a gas station kiosk when a driver tried to leave the station with the has pump nozzle still attached to his vehicle.

“When the gentleman driving his vehicle drove away, the gas hose ripped from the pump and unfortunately struck the man in his 60s, causing him to fall,” Const. Ashley Visser told reporters on Tuesday morning.

“This fall resulted in life-threatening injuries.”

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid at this time.