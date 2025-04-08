Proposed amendments to Toronto’s dangerous dogs bylaw to be considered

A new standardized sign that must be visibly posted on the property of all Toronto dogs under a dangerous dog order.

A number of steps aimed at strengthening Toronto’s dangerous dogs bylaw will be considered at Tuesday’s Economic and Community Development Committee.

Requested last November by Toronto-Danforth Coun. Paula Fletcher, these amendments to Chapter 349 of the Toronto Municipal Code include requiring signage be posted on the door of homes with a dangerous dog order as well as the creation of an online registry for dangerous dogs in the city.

The Ward 19 councillor said at tomorrow’s meeting she also plans to propose that the city issue letters outlining these changes to the owners of dangerous dogs who live in condos and to the property management groups of buildings where these dogs live.

“Bylaw officers would then deliver and complete compliance checks to ensure signage is posted,” she wrote in a news release.

Fletcher said she’s making these requests after two residents of her ward – a woman and a young boy – were mauled by dogs in 2023.

The east-end representative noted that when city inspectors visited every address with a Dangerous Dog order last year, they found that condominium rules in most buildings prohibited the posting of any kind of signage.

“The signage is important as it allows all residents to scan a QR code to ensure that Dangerous Dog owners are meeting requirements such as muzzling the dog when outside the owner’s premises or being prohibited from using the City’s off-leash areas,” Fletcher said.

“This continuing initiative is all about protecting public health and safety.”

She added that an online dangerous dogs registry suggestion would serve as a “tool to help proactively alert [residents] to dangerous dogs in their neighbourhood.”

This matter is set to be considered by Toronto City Council at the end of this month.