Toronto man charged after allegedly uttering anti-Black slurs, threatening person on a TTC bus

A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A 43-year-old man from Toronto has been charged after allegedly uttering anti-Black slurs and threatening a person on a TTC bus in North York.

The incident, which police are calling hate-motivated, happened on April 28, 2024 near Dufferin Street and Lawrence Avenue West.

Investigators allege that a man was onboard a TTC bus when he began yelling at another person before uttering anti-Black slurs and threatening to harm them.

On April 3, Charlie Minh Van Le, 43, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with uttering threats.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 1.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.