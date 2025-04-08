Toronto man charged in connection with sexual assault of 2 girls under 16 years old

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly luring and sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 16 in Peel Region. (Peel Regional Police)

A 24-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly luring and sexually assaulting two girls under the age of 16 in Peel Region.

Police say the incidents took place from March 23 and April 1, where the accused allegedly used social media to lure and engage with the two girls.

Peel Regional Police charged Kanav Bhatia, of Toronto, on April 4, with multiple offences, including making child pornography, two counts of sexual assault and four counts of luring a person under the age of 16. The charges have not been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage them to call the Special Victims Unit or Crime Stoppers anonymously.