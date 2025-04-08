Toronto Public Library workers ratify new collective agreement

A sign at a Toronto Public Library branch is seen in this undated file image. (CTV News Toronto)

The Toronto Public Library (TPL) Board says the four-year collective agreement between the board and the Toronto Public Library Workers Union Local 4948 has been ratified by both parties.

In a news release on Tuesday, the board said the new agreement addresses key concerns held by both sides, including equity and inclusion, mental health, benefit coverage and the cost of living.

“We are pleased that we have reached a negotiated settlement,” said Vickery Bowles, City Librarian.

“The contract is fair to our employees and achieves the bargaining objectives set by the Board. We can now move forward and continue to focus on delivering excellent library service to Toronto residents.”

The union representing 2,300 TPL workers had reached a tentative agreement on March 31 after three months of collective bargaining, when TPL staff voted overwhelmingly in favour of potential job action in what the union called a “record-breaking turnout.”

The previous contract expired on Dec. 31, 2024 and workers were seeking a deal that included inflation-adjusted wage increases, improved working conditions, and solutions to “chronic” understaffing and what it described as “workplace violence.”

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras