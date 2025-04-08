Woman arrested at Pearson Airport in Toronto in connection with Lanark County abduction case

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)

Ontario Provincial Police say a 36-year-old woman was arrested in Toronto following an investigation into an alleged child abduction.

A Beckwith Township man called police on Monday, alleging his wife was trying to leave the country with their six-year-old son.

OPP, Peel Regional Police, and Canada Border Services Agency officers found the woman and child at Pearson International Airport.

The woman was arrested, and is charged with abduction without a custody order. The boy was returned to his father.

Police are not naming the accused to protect the identity of the victim.