Man wanted after allegedly stealing $33,000 worth of alcohol from Toronto and GTA LCBO stores

Photos of a man who allegedly stole $33,000 worth of alcohol from several LCBO stores in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. (TPS photos)

Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly stole $33,000 worth of booze from several LCBO stores in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area.

The thefts occurred between Jan. 27 and April 4, 2025.

Investigators said the suspect selected a quantity of alcohol and left the store without making attempts to pay.

He is described as five-foot-six and 150 pounds with a medium build and short black hair.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.