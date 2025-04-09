Suspect sought after victim sexually assaulted at Toronto subway station: police

Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault at Donlands Station. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect they allege sexually assaulted a victim at a TTC subway station.

The incident, police say, occurred at Donlands Subway Station on Tuesday at around 8:22 p.m.

According to police, the victim was standing on the platform when an unknown man approached them and asked for directions.

The sexual assault occurred as the victim was helping the man, police allege.

Police said the victim fled by boarding the subway.

The suspect was last seen standing on the platform, investigators added.

He has been described by police as 29 to 30 years old, and is five-feet, six-inches tall with a large build and short hair. He was seen wearing a plaid jacket, a red shirt, and glasses.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).