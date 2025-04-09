TTC warning of delays along Line 1 near Union Station

Commuters will experience delays along Line 1 because of a damaged signal cable near Union Station, the TTC says.

In a social media post, the transit operator says due to the damaged cable, trains must travel at reduced speeds in the area.

It will add “five to 10 minutes to trip and wait times between King and St. Andrew stations both ways.”

The TTC says crews will be working during overnight repair windows this week to fix the issue as soon as possible.

There is no estimated time for when a full restoration of service along Line 1 will happen, the TTC says.

An investigation into what caused the cable damage is also being done.