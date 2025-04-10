1 person dead after fire in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood

Fire crews are on the scene of a fatal fire in Toronto's Little Italy neighbourhood. (CP24)

One person is dead and two others are injured following a fire in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood on Thursday morning, Toronto police say.

Toronto Fire Chief Jim Jessop said just before 10:30 a.m., their crews responded to a two-alarm fire in a three-storey building on College Street, near Bathurst Street.

Firefighters were met with heavy flames and smoke coming out of the windows upon arrival.

Jessop said three people were rescued from the burning building, but one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two people who were pulled from the fire have been taken to the hospital with minor, non life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.

Toronto Fire says the building is a commercial space on the first floor and the second and third are residential floors. They say the fire originated from one of the residential floors.

Jessop confirmed that the fire has been brought under control, but said crews will be on the scene for several hours “conducting fire watch and monitoring hot spots.”

He added that the damage to the originating unit is “extensive.”

Toronto police have closed College Street between Clinton Street and Manning Avenue while fire crews continue their work.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate.