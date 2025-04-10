3 people rescued from fire in Little Italy neighbourhood: fire officials

Toronto fire trucks are seen in this undated photo.

Three people have been rescued from a fire in Toronto’s Little Italy neighbourhood.

Toronto Fire confirmed to CTV News Toronto that their crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in a three-storey building on College Street near Bathurst Street.

Fire officials say they rescued at least three people who are now receiving care, describing it as a “very fluid situation.”

It’s unclear what injuries they sustained, but two of the people rescued have been taken to the hospital.

Toronto Fire says the building is a commercial space on the first floor and the second and third are residential floors. They say the fire originated from one of the residential floors.

Crews say they are still actively fighting the fire and are still conducting searches.

Toronto police say College and Clinton streets are blocked off as crews work to put out the fire.

This is a breaking news story. More details to come soon.