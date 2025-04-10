Regular service resumes on some portions of Line 1, but TTC warns of delays in other sections

Regular service has resumed along some portions of Line 1 following overnight repair work, however, the TTC says commuters will still experience some delays and longer wait times due to ongoing issues created by a damaged signal cable.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 that delays and wait times will impact riders southbound from St. George Station to Union Station, as well as northbound from Union to Bloor.

Green said trains are operating at reduced speeds from St. Andrew Station to Union on southbound trips only.

On Wednesday, the transit operator said a damaged cable was causing trains to travel at reduced speeds, which added “five to 10 minutes to trip and wait times.”

The TTC said crews will be working during overnight repair windows this week to fix the issue as soon as possible, but there is no estimated time for when a full restoration of service along Line 1 will happen.

Some good news on this one. #TTC crews worked overnight and got some regular service back in the area of Union Station.

“Our crews identified a damaged cable in the underground near Union Station, and that’s a cable that feeds our signaling system,” Green told CP24 in an interview on Wednesday.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, but we have to get [repair] work done, and we can only do it overnight because we only have those windows between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.”

Green added that it’s still unclear what caused the damage to the cable, but that a full investigation into the issue will be done once repairs are complete.