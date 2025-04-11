No GO train service on Stouffville Line this weekend due to critical track work: Metrolinx

A man stands on an empty platform as a train stands idle at Toronto's Union Station on Tuesday October 3, 2023.

There will be no GO train service on the Stouffville Line this weekend and train service is being modified on both the Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East lines to accommodate “critical track work,” Metrolinx says.

In a news release, the provincial transit agency noted that on the Stouffville Line, GO buses will replace train service but will only stop at Old Elm, Stouffville, Mount Joy, Markham, Centennial, and Unionville GO stations, before running express to Union Station Bus Terminal.

“There will be no GO Transit service at Milliken, Agincourt and Kennedy GO stations,” Metrolinx noted. “Customers traveling to and from those stations are encouraged to use the TTC.”

GO bus connection times “may be adjusted,” Metrolinx warned, and customers could see “longer than usual wait times.”

On the Lakeshore East Line, trains will only run between Danforth GO and Durham College Oshawa GO, operating every 30 minutes.

The transit agency noted that there will be no GO Transit service from Danforth GO to Union Station and riders travelling to and from those stations should use the TTC.

Rail service will also be “temporarily modified” on the Lakeshore West Line for track work this weekend, the news release continued.

“Trains will run hourly on a special schedule and depart at different times than usual,” it read.

Metrolinx says the track work that is being carried out will “bring faster, more frequent service across the network.”

Regular service will resume on Monday, April 14.

More details about the service adjustments can be found on GO Transit’s website.