Man trapped inside vehicle following collision with TTC bus in Scarborough: police

A man was trapped inside a car following a collision with a TTC bus in Scarborough on Friday night, police say.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of Old Finch and Morningside avenues just after 8:45 p.m. for reports of a collision.
Police say he was rushed to the hospital via a trauma run. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
COLLISION: UPDATE— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 12, 2025
Old Finch Ave and Morningside Ave
8:47 pm
-male driver transported to hospital via trauma run
-expect delays in the area#GO754855
^lm
This is a developing story. More details to come…