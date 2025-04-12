Man trapped inside vehicle following collision with TTC bus in Scarborough: police

A Toronto police vehicle is shown parked on Yonge Street in downtown Toronto on Tuesday Jan. 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

A man was trapped inside a car following a collision with a TTC bus in Scarborough on Friday night, police say.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Old Finch and Morningside avenues just after 8:45 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police say he was rushed to the hospital via a trauma run. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. More details to come…