3-vehicle collision on Gardiner Expressway causes delays

Toronto police share a photo of a 3-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on April 12, 2025.

Toronto police warned of major delays on the Gardiner Expressway following a 3-vehicle collision.

In a social media post, police said just before 5:30 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a crash on the Gardiner near Dufferin Street.

Police said after the collision one vehicle was sideways, but there were no reported injuries.

They did not specify which direction of the Gardiner the crash happened on, but police had warned drivers at the time to expect “major delays” while they cleared the vehicles from the roadway.